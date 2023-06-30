ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see the new lead, Ishaan brooding over his troublesome past related to his parents and upbringing. What is it?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 16:45:16
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the generation leap happening after the hijacking of the plane. As we know, the leads of the show Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh have exited, and new leads have come in. The new story plot sees Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as the protagonist.

Savi lives her life with Bhavani, Ninad and Ashwini in a rather middle-class lifestyle. The Chavan family has lost its richness and is struggling to make both ends meet. Savi dreams of becoming an IPS officer and wants to study well and fulfil her dreams. On the other hand, Bhavani wants to fix Savi’s marriage soon and has even started looking at suitors.

The coming episode will see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being at the helm of his Bhonsle Institute. However, he holds back memories of a sad past, that is related to his parents.

Ishaan will see a child falling in the play house that he has built up. He will get angry even while saving the child. He will hold the teacher responsible for her negligence and will take her out of the job.

Ishaan would have had a bad experience with his parents as a child. He no longer has them with him, and this has made him irritable towards parents and individuals who do not take care of their children.

His Khakhu will be seen cheering him up and asking him to forget what is not with him, and be happy to have got a good family.

What is Ishaan’s past?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. Te Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

