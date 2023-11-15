Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surekha humiliates Harinee

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) giving Harinee (Ankita Khare) the big opportunity of performing at his house for the Puja that has been organized. Ishaan promised Savi (Bhavika Sharma) that Harinee will be respected and accepted by his family to sing.

The coming episode will see Harinee getting stressed initially but later performing well. Her songs will be melodious and will win a lot of praise. Ishaan in particular will be very much happy with Harinee’s performance. He will tell Savi that he will personally recommend Harinee at events, as she has enormous talent. Savi will be pleased for Harinee.

However, Surekha will think otherwise. She will humiliate Harinee and tell her that she had to give such a raw singer the opportunity to sing at her home, owing to Ishaan’s pressure. She will make a mockery of Harinee’s stature and she will reward her with a rupee coin for the performance. This will be a shock for both Ishaan and Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1033 14th November Written Episode Update

Harinee agreed to perform at the Bhosale house puja but wanted Savi to come along. Savi asked Ishaan the permission to go along with Harinee for the performance.

How will they handle this?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.