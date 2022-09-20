Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) meeting after years. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has also met Sai. Both Virat and Pakhi feel that Sai has a relationship going with Jagtap. However, Sai is in no mood to justify her stand and talk about her personal life.

At this juncture, Virat is pained by the fact that Jagtap, who is a menacing killer, is with Sai. The coming episode will see Virat getting rude and even violent with Sai, as he will want Sai to answer his question about her relationship with Jagtap. But Sai will choose not to answer. This will enrage Virat all the more and he will decide to leave Kankauli with a heavy heart.

What will happen next?

As we know, Sai will be called to the Chavan house by Pakhi for the sake of Vinayak. We have already stated that Vinayak’s ill health will be the reason for Pakhi to call Sai home.

