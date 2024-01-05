Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Episode 65 Spoiler: Pallavi Gets Trapped Under Goons Control

In Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Pallavi asks Arnav to accept Purshottam Shastri’s challenge, but he denies it. On the other hand, the people who have stolen the plot start digging the place, and they find Mata Ji’s statue. Soon, Pallavi comes as a Devi and asks them to leave this land, or everyone will die.

But they don’t believe her, so she reveals that there is a lamp under the soil. And when they dig the place, the presence of lamo shocks them. Then her sister-in-law comes, who behaves as her devotee, and begs to cure her burned face. Then everyone gets scared, and Pallavi helps them.

Pallavi reveals that they should leave this place or else everyone will die eventually. But Jhilmil’s husband witnesses this all, and he sends a photo to Jhilmil, which Arnav sees. Later, Jhilmil’s husband reveals Pallavi’s truth in front of goons who capture her, and her sister-in-law somehow manages to run from there.

How will Arnav save Pallavi? Drop your views in the comments box below.