Harphoul Mohini the Colors show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Mohini (Shagun Sharma) falling in love with Harphoul (Zebby Singh). She has been trying to find out what Harphoul thinks about her, but has been unsuccessful. Mohini blushes when in the presence of Harphoul. She misses him when she is not with him.

The coming drama will finally see Harphoul getting bitten by the same love bug. Mohini will not be at home, and Harphoul will start missing her. He will want to get her back home, and will be eager to know where she has gone and when she will come back. Maai will be privy to the silent love of the two of them. She will also be mindful and afraid of the danger that can come from Balwant. Harphoul will want to talk about his feelings before Mohini. But the interesting aspect here will be whether they do confess feelings or not.

Will Harphoul and Mohini confess love? Or will Balwant play a dirty idea?

