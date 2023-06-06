Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii get married

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Shivendra engages in a video call with Damyanti to discuss Surilii. However, Damayanti asks Shiv to hire Surilii as a waitress, who would get coffee for him and further humiliates Surilii in front of Shivendra.

Surilii overhears Damayanti and Shiv’s conversation and gets upset. Damayanti’s ill-treatment of Surilii makes Shivendra angry. However, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii. Angry and upset, Surilii tries to leave. However, Shivendra tries to pacify her

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii get married and come to Ranak. Damayanti gets excited to hear about her son returning. However, she gets shocked when she witnesses Shivendra and Surilii in wedding outfits. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that Surilii is now his wife and the family’s daughter-in-law. Damayanti remains speechless and refuses to welcome them. She leaves to rest in her room. Meanwhile, Shivendra’s brothers welcome Surilii into the house.

Will Damayanti accept Surilii as her daughter-in-law? How will Shivendra convince Damayanti?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Rising Viral Sensation – Male? Shayan Roy, Agasthya Shah, Khushaal Pawaar, Govind Kaushal, Shubham Gaur, Shantanu Rangnekar, Sanket Mehta

Also Read: Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics