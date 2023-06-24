ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra

Damayanti appeals Surilii to not leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 12:10:02
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raghvendra uses inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife, Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him. Damayanti gets shocked to witness the fight between the two brothers. Swatilekha comes to Mahal and witnesses Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight.

Swatilekha gets angry at Surilii for creating a rift between the two brothers and making them each other’s enemies. Surilii gets shocked by the allegations. She decides to leave the mahal for everyone’s happiness. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that he can’t stay in a house where his wife is not respected. Soon, Shivendra goes to leave with Surilii. Damayanti breaks down and goes to talk to Surilii. She asks Surilii not to leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order.

In the coming episode, Shivendra waits for Raghvendra to arrive home. As soon as Raghvendra comes home, Shivendra apologizes to him. He seeks forgiveness from Raghvendra for his impulsive behavior. Shivendra hugs Raghvendra after apologizing to him. At the same time, the entire family gets happy to witness brothers Shivendra and Raghvendra’s reunion.

OMG! Will Raghvendra accept Shivendra’s apology?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti stops Surilii and Shivendra from leaving the mahal
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s unforgettable words touch Kathaa’s heart
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s unforgettable words touch Kathaa’s heart
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s image tarnished in the eyes of Priya’s father
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s image tarnished in the eyes of Priya’s father
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii decides to leave Mahal
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii decides to leave Mahal
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight
Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family
Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham Review: Is Deceptively Breezy On The Surface
Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham Review: Is Deceptively Breezy On The Surface
Read Latest News