Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raghvendra uses inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife, Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him. Damayanti gets shocked to witness the fight between the two brothers. Swatilekha comes to Mahal and witnesses Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight.

Swatilekha gets angry at Surilii for creating a rift between the two brothers and making them each other’s enemies. Surilii gets shocked by the allegations. She decides to leave the mahal for everyone’s happiness. Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that he can’t stay in a house where his wife is not respected. Soon, Shivendra goes to leave with Surilii. Damayanti breaks down and goes to talk to Surilii. She asks Surilii not to leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order.

In the coming episode, Shivendra waits for Raghvendra to arrive home. As soon as Raghvendra comes home, Shivendra apologizes to him. He seeks forgiveness from Raghvendra for his impulsive behavior. Shivendra hugs Raghvendra after apologizing to him. At the same time, the entire family gets happy to witness brothers Shivendra and Raghvendra’s reunion.

OMG! Will Raghvendra accept Shivendra’s apology?

