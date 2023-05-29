Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum on Sony Entertainment Television is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Raghavendra will approach Damayanti and express his feeling of insignificance, emphasizing that he knows Ranak better than Shivendra but is still not allowed to lead the project. Raghavendra will admit his love for Swatilekha but express frustration that Damayanti has arranged her marriage with Shivendra instead. He will storm out angrily from the situation.

On the other hand, Shiv and Surilii will meet, and Surilii will be seen showing concern for Shiv’s injuries. But Shiv ends up confessing his love to Surilii. Shivendra will express his desire to be with Surilii not only like the shores, but like the depths of the waves.

In the coming episode, Shivendra will share with Surilii his desire to embark on a serious journey together, becoming integral parts of each other’s lives. Surilii will respond by acknowledging that Shivendra Singh Barot is gradually transforming into “Shiv,” he gladly accepts and says, ‘yes in your love.’

Will Damayanti accept Shiv and Surilii’s relationship?

