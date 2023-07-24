ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s attempt to reconcile with Surilii goes in vain

Shiv will try to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast for her, but she will stay stubborn saying that none of his efforts is going to change her decision in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 14:33:56
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Samvendra receives a morphed video of himself consuming drugs with a message from an anonymous number asking for money. Samvendra becomes frightened. Soon, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) enters his room and assures him that his elder brother has to help him, or everything will go in vain. Samar is seen enjoying the slow destruction of each and every member of the Barot family.

Meanwhile, Shivendra goes to Mumbai. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) refuses to return to the royal palace with Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali). Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra and Surilii resolve their issues.

In the coming episode, Shiv tries to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast, but she stays stubborn, saying that none of his efforts will change her decision. Shivendra gets furious and hits his hand against the table, hurting himself. Surilii tries to help him, but he angrily informs her that he will leave for Ranak and not bother her anymore.

Will Shiv and Surilii solve the differences?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Manisha Suthar

