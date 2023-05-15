Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s life is out of danger, Surilii heaves a sigh of relief

Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv's health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Damyanti and her three sons will pray for Shivendra’s recovery at the hospital. She will ask Veera to speak to Surilii and request her to leave the hospital as she does not want to see her near Shivendra. Veera will approach Surilii, who is already terrified by the situation and murmuring about how everything was going well until now. However, Veera will tell her that nothing has been going right since she entered Shivendra’s life, and Damyanti’s fear about her is valid.

Veera will request Surilii to leave the hospital. Later, Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra’s recovery. Damyanti will decide to punish the culprit who injured her son. Hence, the police will look into the matter. Police will land at Surilii’s house to dig out information about Monty. The inspector will ask Shasha and Surilii to reveal everything about Monty.

In the coming episode, Surilii will be en route to the hospital to visit Shivendra. She will receive a call from Sasha to express her concern solely for Shivendra, as she feels responsible for his condition. Later, Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv’s health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger. Surilii will then ask Manvendra to share his contact number so that she can stay updated on Shiv’s condition.

Will police nab Monty?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.