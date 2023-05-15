ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s life is out of danger, Surilii heaves a sigh of relief

Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv's health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 14:14:51
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s life is out of danger, Surilii heaves a sigh of relief

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Damyanti and her three sons will pray for Shivendra’s recovery at the hospital. She will ask Veera to speak to Surilii and request her to leave the hospital as she does not want to see her near Shivendra. Veera will approach Surilii, who is already terrified by the situation and murmuring about how everything was going well until now. However, Veera will tell her that nothing has been going right since she entered Shivendra’s life, and Damyanti’s fear about her is valid.

Veera will request Surilii to leave the hospital. Later, Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra’s recovery. Damyanti will decide to punish the culprit who injured her son. Hence, the police will look into the matter. Police will land at Surilii’s house to dig out information about Monty. The inspector will ask Shasha and Surilii to reveal everything about Monty.

In the coming episode, Surilii will be en route to the hospital to visit Shivendra. She will receive a call from Sasha to express her concern solely for Shivendra, as she feels responsible for his condition. Later, Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv’s health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger. Surilii will then ask Manvendra to share his contact number so that she can stay updated on Shiv’s condition.

Will police nab Monty?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Police lands at Surilii’s house for investigation
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Police lands at Surilii’s house for investigation
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi lashes out at Josh for his rude behaviour with her family
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii prays for Shivendra's recovery
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii prays for Shivendra's recovery
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Priya scolds Radhika
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Priya scolds Radhika
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra gets ATTACKED
Latest Stories
Big News: Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Big News: Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Has KKBKKJ Destroyed Farhad Samji’s Career?
Has KKBKKJ Destroyed Farhad Samji’s Career?
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan promise unlimited entertainment, check out
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan promise unlimited entertainment, check out
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Read Latest News