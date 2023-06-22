ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii decides to leave Mahal

Swatilekha gets angry at Surilii for creating rift between Shivendra and Raghvendra making them each other’s enemy. Surilii gets shocked and decides to leave the mahal for everyone’s happiness in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 13:39:32
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Madhumalti showers Surilii with immense respect and affection, referring to her as the ‘badi bahu’ of the Barot family, which deeply upsets Swatilekha. Surilii reciprocates by presenting Swatilekha with a necklace as a gesture of love. In the Barot mansion, Raghavendra joyfully informs Damayanti about their fondness for the gift given by Shivendra and Surilii. Damayanti realizes that all of them, including Surilii, went to Swatilekha’s house without her consent.

Damayanti witnesses Shivendra and Surilii’s marriage photo in the newspaper and gets angry. This drama leads to Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight, wherein the latter uses inappropriate words for Shivendra’s wife, Surilii. Shivendra gets angry at Raghvendra for his statements and slaps him. Damayanti gets shocked to witness the fight between the two brothers.

In the coming episode, Swatilekha comes to Mahal and witnesses Shivendra and Raghvendra’s fight. She gets angry at Surilii for creating a rift between the two brothers and making them each other’s enemies. Surilii gets shocked by the allegations. She decides to leave the mahal for everyone’s happiness. Damayanti soon asks the servants to pack Surilii’s bag.

OMG! Will Shivendra stop Surilii from leaving the mahal?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

