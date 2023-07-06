Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surilii goes to jail to meet Monty. He reveals to Surilii that he has just followed someone’s order and is not the real culprit.

Damayanti extends a warm welcome to Swatilekha. However, Shiv asserts that the badi bahu, Surilii, is responsible for welcoming Swatilekha into their home. Soon, Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail. Shiv, too wonders what made Surilii meet Monty.

In the coming episode, Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Concerned and determined to uncover the truth, Maan immediately questions Jignesh about whether he had given his ID to someone. However, Jignesh denies any involvement, claiming he had not shared it with anyone. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit.

OMG! Will Surilii find Samar being the enemy?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video

Also Read: Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July