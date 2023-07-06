ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii on a mission to find Barot family’s enemy

Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 16:11:18
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surilii goes to jail to meet Monty. He reveals to Surilii that he has just followed someone’s order and is not the real culprit.

Damayanti extends a warm welcome to Swatilekha. However, Shiv asserts that the badi bahu, Surilii, is responsible for welcoming Swatilekha into their home. Soon, Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail. Shiv, too wonders what made Surilii meet Monty.

In the coming episode, Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Concerned and determined to uncover the truth, Maan immediately questions Jignesh about whether he had given his ID to someone. However, Jignesh denies any involvement, claiming he had not shared it with anyone. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit.

OMG! Will Surilii find Samar being the enemy?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

