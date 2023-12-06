Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Rajvinder gives her consent to Kuldeep-Heer wedding

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kuldeep (Chandan Arora) proposing his love for Heer (Tanisha Mehta) in front of his family at the event. We saw how Heer refused the alliance and even told Jeet that she could not be happy in such a lavish place. Rajvinder too expressed her displeasure at Kuldeep’s sudden love confession.

We also saw how Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) saved Sartaj’s life when he was caught amid fire. Rajvinder and family were thankful to Jeet and Heer for helping them.

The coming episode will see Kuldeep telling his mother that he will leave the house and their palatial living for Heer. Rajvinder will ask him not to make any rash decisions. However, Kuldeep will be ready to leave the house. On the other hand, when Rajvinder (Maleeka R Ghai) will send her goons to mess up with Beant Singh, they will get to know that Heer is Beant Singh’s daughter. They will soon intimate Rajvinder about it. Rajvinder will be extremely happy to know of this. She will immediately stop Kuldeep from leaving the house and will agree to get him married to Heer.

This will be shocking for Jarnail to hear but Kuldeep will be mightily pleased.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 15 5th December Written Episode Update

