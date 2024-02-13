Imlie Spoiler: Agastya dies

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) getting married in the temple. As we know, their happiness and marital life is going to be shortlived, with the show taking a big twist with the death of Agastya.

Yes, Navya has arranged for Agastya’s death before she was arrested by the police. We have already seen the tragic death of Vishwa. And now, we will see Agastya breathing his last.

The story plot has already introduced the entry of Sai Ketan Rao as a new character, that of the IGP Surya Reddy, who is negative-shaded.

The coming episode will see Agastya and Imlie having a car accident, wherein the brakes in the car will fail. Both Imlie and Agastya will jump off the car, only to roll down and hang near the edge of the cliff. Agastya will save Imlie’s life, but will lose his battle by falling down the cliff.

This will be a tragic end for Agastya, with Imlie being left shocked at her own destiny. Imlie, as we know, was worried as every relationship she got into had been cut short. She was worried for Agastya’s life, and the inevitable will happen now.

Imlie Ep 1087 12th February Written Episode Update

Vishwa saved Imlie’s life and got stabbed by Bhola. Vishwa had an emotional talk with Imlie and Agastya before his death.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.