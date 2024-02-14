Imlie Spoiler: Binni refutes the truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya’s (Sai Ketan Rao) death shocking one and all in the Chaudhary house. As we know, Agastya saved Imlie (Adrija Roy) at the cliff, but fell off the cliff after failing to rescue himself.

As we know, this has been a shocking tragedy for Imlie as she married Agastya in the morning and lost him even before the day could end.

As we know, Agastya had faked his marriage with Binni (Gouri Agarwal) to make his Dadia happy. He had revealed this truth to Imlie and that was when they got married in the temple.

The coming episode will see Imlie coming to the Chaudhary house to be part of the mourning ceremony kept for Agastya. However, she will be treated badly by Dadia and others in the house.

Imlie will tell Binni that she is free to live her life and that she is aware of her marriage with Agastya being fake. However, Binni will make a U-turn and will refute Imlie’s words. She will tell Imlie that she was legally wedded to Agastya and will live her life as is widow.

Imlie will try to tell the family about Binni lying. But Dadia will not listen and will throw Imlie out of the house.

What will happen now?

