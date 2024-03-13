Imlie Spoiler: Binni tells Imlie the truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Binni (Gouri Agarwal) and Surya’s (Sai Ketan Rao) wedding happening soon. However, Amrit’s entry halted the proceedings. Amrit wanted to foil Sonali’s image by revealing certain photos to the family about Sonali being close to another man. However, Imlie (Adrija Roy) stood as a firm support for Sonali and averted the situation. The drama also saw Surya stand up for Sonali and address her as sister.

The coming drama will see the development postponing the union of Surya and Binni. Imlie will also see to it that Binni does not get exposed by Amrit about her kid not being Agastya’s. Binni will be grateful to Imlie for this help. The episode to air will see Binni meeting Imlie, thanking her and asking her the reason for her help. Imlie will tell Binni that she did not want her image to get tarnished before the entire guests that had assembled.

Binni will thereby tell Imlie about a secret that has been within her. Binni will tell Imlie that she knows about the killer of Raghu. Imlie will be shocked and will ask for details. Binni will tell Imlie that it was Monty who killed Raghu for the diamonds that he had.

Imlie Ep 1116 12th March Written Episode Update

Amrit tried to tarnish Sonali’s image when Imlie came to her defence.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.