Imlie Spoiler: Dadia announces Surya and Imlie’s wedding

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) getting to know about his involvement in Agastya’s murder. As we have seen, Agastya was attacked by a few men when he was driving the car. This led to his deviating path of driving, which led to the accident in which he lost his life. However, the fact was that the men had come to kill Surya, and they did not know that they were killing Agastya.

Surya now feels guilty of ruining Imlie’s life. He told Dadia the truth. But when he was about to tell the same to Imlie, Dadia stopped him.

The coming drama will see Dadia paving the way for Surya and Imlie’s union. Dadia will tell Surya to not repent but to own his mistake by giving Imlie a new reason to live. She will tell Surya to marry Imlie. Surya will be shocked to hear this but will have no option left.

The episode to air will also see Imlie revolt against this decision. She will tell Surya to convince Dadia about cancelling the wedding, as she cannot think of anyone else other than Agastya.

Imlie Ep 1123 19th March Written Episode Update

Surya got to know that the culprits wanted to kill him and instead, killed Agastya.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.