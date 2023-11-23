Imlie Spoiler: Dadia blames Imlie for problems in her family

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Shivani’s roka ceremony going to happen. However, Imlie (Adrija Roy) addresses the problem related to Shivani being blackmailed by a guy whom she was earlier close with. As we know, the boy sent a photo to the entire Chaudhary family on their phones which shocked everyone. Imlie asked Dadia to tell the Singh family the truth about Shivani being blackmailed. However, Dadia chose to hide it and get the roka and wedding done.

The coming episode will see the Roka ceremony happening in the Chaudhary household. Amidst the happy moment, Navya will receive the same photo on her phone of Shivani with another guy. She will be shocked. Soon Vishwa and Avinash will also get the same photo on their phones. Navya will question Dadia about Shivani’s image and will walk out of the house.

This will hurt Dadia’s image badly. She will rather find fault in Imlie and will tell her that just because she entered the house as one of the daughters-in-law, all of this is happening.

Imlie Ep 1006 22nd November Written Episode Update

Imlie revealed the truth of the fire mishap to Sonali and told her that her husband Amrit was involved. Sonali, however, asked Imlie to keep silent.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.