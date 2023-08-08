ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie escaping from the event and deciding to go to the place where there is no one. She will be seen accepting death as she is carrying the bomb on her body.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 15:25:14
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the bomb attack planned on the politician at Kairi’s school taking a toll on the Rana family. As we know, Imlie detecting the bomb irked the gang and they kept the Rana family captive with them. They forced Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) to wear the bomb vest and go to the event as the live bomb. The remote to the bomb is with the gang and they are watching Imlie at the event through their own way of transmission.

The coming episode will see Imlie being in deep danger. At the event, she will try to go near that chief guest but he will be busy attending a call. Meanwhile, the airing of the program will stop owing to a problem and the gang will get angry.

Imlie will try to escape from the event which has a lot of people. She will run out and will find a car stationed in the parking area. In order to avert many deaths, Imlie will get into the car and drive it to a no man’s land. She will also try to remove the vest but will not be able to do so.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News