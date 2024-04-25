Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh enters Jhanak’s room; threatens Aditya

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being at the shoot spot where she is shooting an ad campaign with popular star Aditya Kapoor (Salman Shaikh). As we know, Aditya has shown keen interest in every good-looking girl he works with, and Jhanak is no different. While shooting, he has already made advances by telling Jhanak that he will come to her room after pack up. As told by him, he ended up coming to Jhanak’s room which put Jhanak in a spot of bother. He talked about her and also started to drink in her room which made Jhanak uncomfortable.

Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja), on the other hand, got really tense on seeing the close pictures of Jhanak and Aditya and worried about her safety.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh lie to his family about him going out of Kolkata for work, and will reach Jhanak’s shoot destination and the hotel they stay in.

In no time, Aniruddh will be inside the room of Jhanak. He will get angry at Jhanak and will mock her for allowing this to happen. Aniruddh will not give any room for Jhanak to clarify, and will also threaten Aditya. Aniruddh will order Aditya to get out of the room immediately, failing which he will threaten to drag him out of the room.

Jhanak Ep 156 24th April Written Episode Update

Aniruddh saw the close pictures of Aditya and Jhanak. He worried over Jhanak’s safety. At the Basu house, there was a big fight wherein Appu Di was slapped by her own father. Aniruddh objected the act and sided with Appu Di.

How will Aditya react?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.