Imlie Spoiler: Imlie decides to help Surya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) getting to know that Surya’s (Sai Ketan Rao) intention is to find out about Raghu who was mysteriously killed at the Chaudhary house. Surya told Imlie that he wanted to tell his sister Malti whether her husband was alive or dead. Imlie found herself in a fix as she was saving Shivani who was actually holding the knife that had pierced Raghu’s body.

The coming episode will see Imlie wondering what to do, as her silence will bring grief to both Shivani and Malti. Sonali will suggest Imlie to fight it out and find the real killer of Raghu who pierced the knife into his stomach. Imlie will realize that there is someone else who actually stabbed Raghu on that day.

Imlie will now decide to help Surya in his mission to find Raghu’s killer. Imlie will now make attempts to win the trust of Surya so that she can assist him in finding the killer.

Imlie Ep 1104 29th February Written Episode Update

Surya burnt the room which created a problem between Alka and his mother. However, he saved Imlie’s life too.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.