Imlie Spoiler: Imlie falls in love with Agastya?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) being in danger with Amrit (Sanket Choukse) getting into the picture yet again. He kidnapped Imlie and threatened to kill her. However, Agastya came and tried to save Imlie. However, Amrit gave rise to a situation where he put a knife on Imlie’s neck and asked her to shoot Agastya, failing which he will kill her.

Agastya asked Imlie to do it and closed his eyes. But Imlie in a moment’s decision, dropped the gun and was ready to die for Agastya. However, the police came at the last minute and saved Imlie by shooting Amrit. But Agastya never realized this as he had his eyes closed. At home, Agastya’s sister questioned Imlie whether her act of saving Agastya at the cost of her own life, is the start of her falling in love with Agastya.

The coming episode will see Imlie realizing that she has fallen for Agastya. She will feel good in the presence of Agastya and will no longer be pretending to be his wife. She will realize that Agastya’s sister was right.

Imlie Ep 1034 20th December Written Episode Update

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.