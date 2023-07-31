Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama wherein Atharva (Karan Vohra) is fighting for his life after being hit on the head by an iron log. He is taken care of at home, by the medical team. However, Keya has brought in a nurse to kill Atharva. We wrote about how Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) took the big decision of staying at the Rana house till Atharva got alright.

The coming episode will see the nurse injecting something else into the IV that is on for Atharva. Imlie will catch her red-handed and will ask her what her intent is. However, the nurse will blame Imlie and will tell her that she had instructed her to kill Atharva. The nurse will tell the whole family that Imlie intended to kill Atharva. Keya will play her part in calling the police.

Imlie will be arrested on the charge of attempting to murder Atharva. When Atharva will get conscious, he will be shocked to know of Imlie’s arrest.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

