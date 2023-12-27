Imlie Spoiler: Imlie in grave danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) stopping from expressing her feelings of love before Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao). As we know, Vishwa (Abhishek Sharma) has threatened Imlie from telling the truth and has also laid a condition.

Imlie is now in a dilemma and is waiting for the time when she will be forced to leave Agastya as their contractual duration ends.

We have seen the face of the real killer when he tried to kill Imlie. Meera had thrown a stone inside the house which had hurt the killer. The killer was shown to be the house cook, in the Chaudhary house.

The coming episode will see Imlie being in deep threat of being killed. The killer would have set his vision on the next few hours to kill Imlie. The wedding of Shivani and Avinash would be on, when Imlie will be lured by the killer to come out of the house. The killer will use Agastya’s phone to bring Imlie out. Imlie will come out thinking Agastya has called her.

The killer will attack Imlie. She will be in danger, with her being injured too.

Imlie was worried about Vishwa’s condition and decided not to reveal her heart’s feelings to Agastya.

Will Agastya save Imlie?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.