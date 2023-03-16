Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama over the last week with Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) coming together. Their union has made the Rana family extremely happy. The family went to Pagdandiya where they had a great outing. Imlie is specifically very happy after getting the blessings of Dadda.

The track has also seen an attack on the Rana family while they were travelling. The goons have named Dhairya as the person who sent them. This has angered Imlie and Atharva.

The coming episode will see both Imlie and Atharva confronting Dhairya and questioning him. However, Imlie finds Dhairya to be a simpleton with a lot of principles.

Atharva and Dhairya will clash and confront each other. The coming episode will see Dhairya fuming with anger as his house has been ransacked and things have been ruined by the Ranas.

What will happen next?

