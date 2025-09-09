Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Suhas’ change surprises the Divekar kids; Anvita gets into a dilemma

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen the shocking development of Suhas (Varun Badola) being diagnosed with blood cancer. He was shocked beyond limits by destiny’s play. He went to the temple and was lamenting before God when the priest asked him to get into a repentance mode by helping people. He was told to be good at home and to his kids. And this changed him totally, with Suhas coming home as a reformed man, all ready to take up his responsibilities as a father.

The upcoming episode will see the Divekar siblings noticing the drastic change in their father. He will go to pick up the kids from school, which will be totally unusual. The kids will be surprised to see their father’s changed behaviour and will be happy about it. Bandya and Siddhu will not be able to believe it and will term the change as unbelievable. Chiku will be excited, while Chidiya and Bunny will be happy. However, Anvita will have her own doubts about whether to believe the change or not!!

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.