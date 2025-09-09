Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Mairi shows her dislike for Kairi; insists Yug-Lata’s closeness

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Lata’s (Riddhima Pandit) return into Yug’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) life, creating problems galore. As we know, Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) were just beginning to understand each other when Lata returned. To top it all, Mairi regained her memory, which meant that she had forgotten all about Kairi and treated her only like a nurse. With Lata present in the house, Yug decided to leave the house for a few days. But the child welfare check forced Yug to live under the same roof with Lata.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi face more awkwardness with Mairi forcing Lata to be with Yug. Also, Mairi’s dislike for Kairi will be evident, and she will not allow her to come near her. Mairi will not like Yug’s concern for Kairi and will keep him away from Kairi.

To top it all, she will push Yug closer to Lata and create scenarios where they will be required to be together. This will make both Yug and Kairi awkward.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.