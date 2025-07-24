Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Raghav spots Dhruv in a hospital; gets to know about his surgery

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to find out the culprit behind the death of Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) father. He hired a detective and also went through the old records and tapes himself to find any clues to the incident. Amidst this, Reet was fighting her own battle with Buaji at home, wherein she knew her true colours, but just could not expose her and make Raghav see the truth.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav in a hospital for a certain task of his. He will accidentally hear the name of Dhruv Chaudhary as the patient will be taken inside the operation theatre for his surgery. Raghav will run to see the patient and will be shocked to see Dhruv on the stretcher bed, being taken inside the OT. He will be shocked and will enquire further when he will get to know that Dhruv’s surgery is due to happen. Raghav will panic and decide to call Reet to the hospital. Raghav will also find out that Dhruv is donating his kidney for money for his sister Smita’s wedding.

What will Raghav do? Will Reet come in the nick of time to stop the surgery?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.