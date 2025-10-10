Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Reet get trapped in Buaji’s plan; dance together and have fun

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) standing tall against the atrocities of Sharda Bua, giving her back in the right way, now that she has the power and authority in the Suryavanshi house. We wrote about Sharda Bua’s ploy during Karwa Chauth, to harm Reet. We wrote about Smita hitting Reet on her head, and Buaji taking advantage of it.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav and Reet go to meet one of the members of their Board of Directors for a discussion on the company’s progress. However, all of it will be a ploy of Sharda Bua. Her intention now will be to make Rohit believe that Reet was in favour of Raghav, and there is no point in joining hands with Reet for his mother’s murder. In the house, Viren, who will be dressed as a woman, will serve Reet and Raghav a spiked drink, which will put them in an inebriated state. In their wilderness-filled-zoned-out phase, Reet and Raghav will dance together and will have happy and funny moments. Viren will film this moment and will want to show it to Rohit to change his mind.

Will Buaji be successful in her plan?

