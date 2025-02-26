Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav saves Reet; gets bitten by the snake

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) standing tall in the case of Poonam’s domestic violence. She was the one who motivated Poonam to fight for her rights and stand up for the harm caused to her. We saw Poonam testify against her husband Viren before the police, which led to his arrest. However, Sharda manipulated the situation in her favour and forced Poonam to seek Raghav’s help to get Viren back from jail. Also, Reet was blamed for sensationalizing the news on the channel she worked for. Amidst this, Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) got to know that Reet did not cover the news and sought her forgiveness.

We wrote about Viren planting a snake inside the store room where Reet was, to harm her and extract revenge from her.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav looking for Reet all over the house, and finally finding her in the store room, where she will be perched up in order to get saved from the snake. Raghav will save Reet, but in the process, the snake will bite him. Reet will struggle to get Raghav the treatment on time.

The show is also headed for a Mahasangam along with the Zee TV show Vasudha. We have seen in the promo that Dhruv got to know of the big secret of Unnati and broke ties with her, and also took Reet along, away from Raghav.

