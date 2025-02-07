Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda throws Reet out of the house; Will Raghav bring Reet back?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being shocked by Unnati’s act of stealing the necklace from Sharda’s (Jayati Bhatia) closet. As we know, Unnati was blackmailed by her friend Pooja who asked her to give her a big sum of 50 lakhs. Unnati stole a necklace of Sharda for the same and Dhruv caught her red-handed with the jewel. Reet got involved in the mess up when she decided to keep it back from where Unnati took it. Unnati sought forgiveness from Reet and also requested that she never let out her name to her family. Reet promised Unnati never to link her with the jewel.

However, when Reet was about to keep the jewel back in its place, Sharda with the whole family caught Reet red-handed and assumed that she was the culprit.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda being surprised when Reet will accept to have committed the crime of stealing. Reet will take the blame on herself in order to protect Unnati. Sharda will be mighty pleased that she got an opportunity to throw Reet out of the house. Even while the others in the family will remain as mere spectators, Sharda will get Reet’s belongings packed and thrown outside the house. Reet will try to plead before Sharda, but Sharda will send Reet outside the house.

How will Raghav react when he will get to know? Will he bring Reet back?

