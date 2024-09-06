Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures will see the big revelation of Shubhankar being involved in a past grudge with Lallon and his family. Read here.

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Lallon and Apu being focussed upon. We wrote about the happy ambience during the haldi event where Apu was very happy. She joined Jhanak in her dance. Both of them rejoiced the moment when Jhanak who is pregnant with Aniruddh’s child, fainted amidst the dance. The family members were shocked to see her faint. Jhanak felt bad that she did not take good care of her child growing within her.

The upcoming episode will eventually see the arrest of Lallon on the day of the wedding. The promo related to this has been on air for a few days now. Jhanak will try to stop the arrest of Lallon and will demand the police officers to produce the arrest warrant.

It will be revealed that Shubhankar (Sachin Verma), the father of Aniruddh has some past grudge with Lallon’s family and this arrest will be linked to that. The revelation will also happen that Shubhankar is in fact responsible for Lallon and his family’s misery.

How will the truth of the past come out?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.