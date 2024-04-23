Jhanak Spoiler: Aditya shows interest in Jhanak; Jhanak gets worried

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) getting Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) yet another opportunity for an ad campaign along with the superstar Aditya Kapoor (Salman Shaikh). Aditya got to know from Bipasha and the girls in the Basu house of Jhanak being the maid in the house. However, he looked as though he was smitten by Jhanak’s beauty. We also saw how Aniruddh was feeling odd when Aditya held Jhanak’s hand.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak shooting for the ad with Aditya Kapoor with great confidence. However, Aditya will not be a straightforward man. And as Bipasha had stated, Aditya inclines to get close to all the girls he works with. Jhanak and Aditya will engage in a talk which will make Jhanak very uncomfortable. Aditya will tell Jhanak that she is his find, and that he wishes to talk to her more. He will invite her to his bedroom after work. Jhanak will hesitate, and Aditya will offer to drop into her room. On the other hand, Aniruddh will check on the pictures taken during the shoot of Jhanak and Aditya, and will get perturbed.

Jhanak Ep 154 22nd April Written Episode Update

Will Aniruddh be the saviour for Jhanak?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.