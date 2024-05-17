Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak’s dinner date; rain adds a new flavour to their private time

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) going through the turmoil of being silently in love with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). He has realized with time, that he is in love with Jhanak. But he cannot do anything about it as he is about to marry his girl friend Arshi (Chandni Sharma). Time and again, he gets into a problem situation where he is seen tending and caring for Jhanak. We saw a big ruckus happening in the Basu house, when Bipasha saw Aniruddh in Jhanak’s room at night.

We saw Aniruddh seeking his forgiveness from Arshi, and Arshi pardoning him. We also wrote about the Basu family planning for Aniruddh’s birthday. Aniruddh told Jhanak about him wanting a dinner date with her.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh putting forth his demands from Jhanak for his birthday. He will tell her that they can stealthily go out on a dinner date before midnight strikes. He will also want her to cook a special Kashmiri dish for him. Jhanak who will very well know what is troubling Aniruddh, will try to keep him to a limit. She will agree to go with him on a dinner date. Aniruddh will also put forward the condition that she should come all dressed up for the date.

Aniruddh and Jhanak will be seen having a happy time on the date. Aniruddh will cut the cake and Jhanak will wish him. While they will move out, there will be thunder and rain. Aniruddh and Jhanak will be forced to take shelter in a place nearby.

Jhanak Ep 178 16th May Written Episode Update

Jhanak ordered Aniruddh to apologize to Arshi. Aniruddh apologized to Arshi and they patched up. The family decided to plan out the birthday celebration of Aniruddh.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.