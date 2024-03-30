Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh prays for Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak drinking an overdose of the inebriated Thandaai that has led her to having a health risk. She has been unconscious for some time now. We saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Chhoton (Puneet Panjwani) taking Jhanak to the hospital. The ladies, Bipasha and Srishti who planned to spike Jhanak, were worried as Jhanak had gone into a coma and they feared an investigation.

The coming episode will see the doctors telling Aniruddh about Jhanak slipping into a coma. Aniruddh will all of a sudden get the thought of praying for Jhanak at the temple where miracles happen. He will tell Chhoton that he will go and pray for Jhanak’s well-being. Saying this, both Aniruddh and Chhoton will go to the temple. Aniruddh will be seen wearing a dhoti for his puja and will make his own shivling to do a puja on it. He will take the flower and rush to Jhanak’s bedside to touch it on her forehead.

Aniruddh rushed Jhanak to the hospital after the family found her unconscious.

Can Aniruddh repeat the same miracle that Jhanak did to cure Aniruddh?

