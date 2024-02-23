Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh threatens Jhanak to stay in the house

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak’s face being revealed just before the Saraswati Puja. We saw how the family accused Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) of having an ulterior motive behind hiding her identity and staying with them. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) too believed the same.

The coming episode will see shocking turnarounds where Aniruddh will be seen in an aggressive mood, and he will yell and question Jhanak’s intentions. He will believe that she is here to tarnish his family’s image and his image too. Aniruddh will tell Jhanak that she will have to remain in the same house, till the time he makes legal confirmations of his family not being in any problem.

Aniruddh’s behaviour will shock Jhanak. Chhoton will try to reason it out to Aniruddh. But Aniruddh will not be in the mood to listen. He will accuse Jhanak of hurting the sentiments of Arshi, and will also tell Jhanak that she has no right to pray for him.

Aniruddh will order that Jhanak will stay in the Bose house, but will also tell Jhanak never to come face to face with him.

Jhanak Ep 94 22nd February Written Episode Update

Jhanak got questioned by one and all in the Bose house. She tried explaining to them that her only intention was to serve Aniruddh at that needy hour.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.