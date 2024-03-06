Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh’s attempt to keep Jhanak grounded

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak’s performance at the jewellery campaign being praise-worthy. However, the advent of Srishti and Arshi to the event ruined the happiness of Jhanak. As for Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja), he was caught red-handed by Arshi at the event. However, he made his own excuses and cleared his name. Even when the official told Arshi that Aniruddh talked about Arshi’s busy schedule and this being the reason for them to take Jhanak, Aniruddh defended himself easily and came out of it.

The coming episode will see Jhanak coming home with a huge money of 5 lakhs cheque which is her first income. The family will taunt her for becoming famous and will again talk ill of her. They will even question her about the money and whether she knows how to save it.

Aniruddh will again come to Jhanak’s help and will tell her that he will take her to the bank the next day to open a bank account and deposit her cheque. He will also warn her from getting too loaded in the head after her initial success. He will ask her to be grounded. This will agitate Jhanak more. As for Aniruddh, this will be his ploy to motivate Jhanak’s zest to achieve something big in life.

