Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi catches Aniruddh’s lie; accuses him of hiding the truth

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) emotionally parting after she boarded the train to Kolkata. Jhanak gifted Aniruddh with a ring just before her departure, which Aniruddh promised to wear all through his life. We saw how Arshi (Chandni Sharma) found out about the ring and questioned Aniruddh about it. Aniruddh told her a lie that he bought the ring.

The upcoming drama will see Arshi being sure of the ring being given to Aniruddh by Jhanak. As we know, Jhanak had gifted a similar ring to Arshi too, and had told Aniruddh about it.

Arshi will go to the shop and will show her ring and will enquire about the purchase and the buyer’s details. Arshi will be shocked to know that Jhanak bought not one, but two rings from the shop, and will also realize the name of the buyer to be Jhanak Raina.

She will come home and will corner Aniruddh with the truth. Aniruddh will be caught red-handed when Arshi will show him the purchase bill and the buyer’s name.

Jhanak Ep 192 30th May Written Episode Update

Srishti called Tejas and told him about Jhanak coming to Srinagar to give her exam. Srishti even enlightened Tejas about the police protection being planned by Aniruddh for Jhanak’s safety.

What will Aniruddh say now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.