Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi gets insecure

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) playing along with the Basu family members when it came to completing the Sindoor Daan ritual of Jhanak. As we know, Jhanak’s husband who did not reveal his face, came on a video call and completed the ritual. Jhanak has been very guilty of getting this done from Aniruddh. We saw how Srishti and Arshi spotted the wristband on Jhanak’s husband’s hand to be similar to that worn by Aniruddh.

The coming episode will see Arshi (Chandni Sharma) spotting Aniruddh and Jhanak in a room. Jhanak will be in Aniruddh’s room, and this will be shocking for Arshi to see. The sequence will be that of Ani gifting Jhanak with a ring. However, when Arshi will come there, Jhanak will tell Arshi that Aniruddh has got a gift for her which is the ring.

Arshi will fight with Aniruddh and will also find him very much changed to his usual romantic behaviour towards her.

Arshi will talk about marriage when Ani will just pass the question without answering it. Arshi will find something odd with Ani and will further question him.

Jhanak Ep 51 10th January Written Episode Update

Aniruddh saw Jhanak’s performance, and asked her whether she would perform at his office cultural meet.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.