Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi tries to commit suicide

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Tejas putting to a halt the engagement ceremony of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma). As we know, Tejas displayed the video of Aniruddh and Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) wedding that happened in the village. This shocked one and all. However, both Jhanak and Aniruddh called it a fake wedding, which happened out of force. Aniruddh’s family decided to not call it a real wedding, and planned to do a ritual to undo it.

The coming episode will see Arshi’s reaction post the big revelation. She will be mentally disturbed and will not know what to do. Her mother will ask Arshi to decide whether she wants to go ahead with the wedding and marry Aniruddh, or allow a maid to ruin her relationship with Aniruddh. Srishti will demand an answer, but Arshi will be clueless on what to do.

Aniruddh will call Arshi and will tell her that he does not want their relationship to get ruined, and that he wants to take it ahead. However, Arshi will be too confused. In a weak moment, she will decide to end her life. She will be seen drinking poison.

Jhanak Ep 111 10th March Written Episode Update

Tejas showed the video of Jhanak and Aniruddh’s wedding to one and all present. Arshi and the Bose family were shocked to see the video.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.