Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi’s ultimate showdown with Jhanak; Jhanak’s befitting reply

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) coming home after spending quality time together. The story is poised at an interesting phase where Aniruddh has got to know that he has feelings for Jhanak. Jhanak too realizes it but wants to keep Aniruddh at a distance, and considers him as a well-wisher.

The upcoming episode will see the Basu family throwing allegations at Aniruddh and Jhanak, when they will spot a lipstick mark on Aniruddh’s neck. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will question Aniruddh and will tell him that she knows his plan. Aniruddh too, will turn into a rebel, fighting against his own family to secure the image of Jhanak.

Jhanak on the other hand, will be confronted by an angry Arshi. Arshi will question Jhanak’s relationship towards Aniruddh. Jhanak will tell Arshi that Aniruddh has time and again been her rescuer. When things will go out of control, Jhanak will tell Arshi that she could have done anything to make Aniruddh her husband, soon after they both were forced into a marriage. However, the fact that she did not do anything, means that she has no intention of coming in between Aniruddh and Arshi.

Jhanak Ep 184 22nd May Written Episode Update

Aniruddh was questioned by his family when he entered the house along with Jhanak. Aniruddh tried to give a reasoning, but Jhanak told the family that she had gone out to celebrate Aniruddh’s birthday.

How will this love triangle proceed?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.