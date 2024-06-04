Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak announces her wedding; Aniruddh reaches Kashmir to save her

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being totally trapped by Tejas. Tejas has struck a deal with her that if she married him the next day, he would grant Aniruddh’s well-being and will not kill him. Jhanak got worried for Aniruddh’s safety and gave in to Tejas’ pressure.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas inviting the press and police officials for the meeting organized. Jhanak will grace the meeting as Tejas’ to-be-bride. She will reveal her face and will tell the media that she is getting married to Tejas. The police officials will be shocked as they will be the same whom Aniruddh had asked for help.

Jhanak’s announcement about her marriage to Tejas will make headlines while Aniruddh’s constant attempts to reach Jhanak will be in vain. Finally, he will leave for Srinagar. He will arrive at Srinagar and will understand that the police will not help him. He will be instructed to read the news in the paper. Aniruddh will be shocked to know that Jhanak is in Tejas’s house and is all set to wed him.

Jhanak Ep 196 3rd June Written Episode Update

Jhanak got to know that she had been kidnapped by Tejas. She was dumbfounded when Tejas will ask her to marry him, failing which he will kill Aniruddh. Jhanak agreed to his condition and told him that nothing should happen to Aniruddh.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.