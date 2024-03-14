Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak forced to undo her marriage

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) feeling very cheated in love. The fact that Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) hid the big secret of him being married to Jhanak, pained her a lot. She ended up taking the big decision of taking an overdose of sleeping pills. On the other hand, the Bose family showed their high-handedness in dealing with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). The whole family was angry at Jhanak for hiding such a big secret from them.

The coming episode will deal with Aniruddh’s trauma when he will go to Arshi’s house and they will find Arshi to be unconscious. Aniruddh will realize that Arshi has consumed sleeping pills. The doctor will suggest them to take her to the hospital for a total detox. Srishti will be angry at Aniruddh, but the families will tell her to calm down, as they need to get Arshi treated first.

At this juncture, the Bose family will decide to do the ritual for undoing her marriage to Jhanak. They will take her to a temple to do the ritual. The coming episode will see them treating Jhanak as a person who has lost her husband, and getting rid of her sindoor in a hard way.

Jhanak Ep 114 13th March Written Episode Update

Jhanak and Aniruddh had a huge fight where Jhanak called Aniruddh a cheater, who has been cheating Arshi. She asked him not to carry forward her responsibilities upon himself.

Will Jhanak and Aniruddh allow this ritual to happen?

