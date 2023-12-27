Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak forces Aniruddh to come out with the truth

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with the families celebrating Arshi’s (Chandni Sharma) birthday in style. The families are all set to meet for food when there is a big drama created over Appu Di’s eating habits. We also saw how Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) got to know about it being Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) birthday too. He wished him which shocked Jhanak.

Now the coming episode will focus on Arshi’s big day celebration. However, Jhanak will spot a bouquet and cake in her room. She will assume that Aniruddh has placed it to show off his image and to belittle her. She will want to return it in the right way. She will come with the bouquet and cake and will try gifting it to Arshi on her birthday. The families will question Jhanak’s integrity and will ask her where she got money from to buy this costly gift.

Jhanak will be probed by all, including Arshi. Aniruddh on the other hand, will have that awkward feeling within him. Finally, Jhanak will expose Aniruddh and will tell the families that Aniruddh gifted her.

Jhanak Ep 37 26th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

