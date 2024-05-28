Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets a gift for Aniruddh; Aniruddh in tears

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) slow realization of the importance that Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) has in his life. With her going away to Srinagar, his heart is in the pain of losing her. Above all, he is not able to handle the fact that the days are closing in for his wedding with Arshi (Chandni Sharma). We saw them enjoy private time as Aniruddh celebrated his birthday with Jhanak at a restaurant. We also saw Jhanak cooking a special meal for Aniruddh which made him happy.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak and Aniruddh being upset about it being the final night of Jhanak in the Basu house. Aniruddh will lock himself up and will be seen weeping as he will not be able to see Jhanak again. Jhanak will come to Aniruddh’s room with a special gift. She will tell him that she will not return for his wedding, and wants to gift him. She will give him an expensive ring which will add to the sorrow of Aniruddh.

Aniruddh will be seen expressing his anger and frustration at Jhanak, which will clearly stem from the pain of losing her.

Jhanak Ep 189 27th May Written Episode Update

Jhanak cooked the special dish for Aniruddh as per his desire. But the Basu family ladies did not allow Jhanak to serve it to Aniruddh. Aniruddh vowed to eat the dish that Jhanak made by night.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.