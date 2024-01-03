Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak hides her husband’s name

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being cornered and questioned after she crossed her limits with her talk after being drunk at the party. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) is angry about Jhanak’s behaviour but is truly shocked to see Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) favouring Jhanak even after she badmouthed him.

We saw how Jhanak was down with fever, and Aniruddha cared for her. This did not go down well with Arshi. Arshi later, put across the question to Jhanak about her big secret.

The coming episode will see Jhanak finally opening up that she is married. Jhanak will tell all in the Basu family that she got married forcibly in the village and that she does not believe in this wedding. All will want to know her husband’s name, but Jhanak will refuse to tell them and will snub them saying that they do not know him.

Arshi will try her best to get the name out of Jhanak’s mouth. She will also persuade Aniruddha to reveal Jhanak’s truth. But Jhanak who would be unwell, will have a major fall.

Jhanak developed very high fever, and Anirudha went against his family’s desire by taking care of her. Arshi questioned Jhanak on her big secret.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.