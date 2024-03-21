Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak upholds her dignity at the event

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being appreciated for her campaign. After getting hailed for her debut work, Jhanak got the opportunity to address the crowd which had many dignitaries in it. Jhanak took the opportunity to thank Aniruddh Bose for bringing her to this phase of life and helping her showcase her talent. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) hid and listened to the speech rendered by Jhanak. Jhanak was applauded for being grounded in her thoughts.

However, the coming episode will see Srishti (Poorva Gokhale) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) ruining the ambience and happiness of Jhanak. Srishti will in her speech, confide the fact that Jhanak is just a maid and coming this far, has been a dream come true for her, but she will not be able to go ahead in life. Arshi will also humiliate Jhanak for being the ever-serving maid at Aniruddh’s house.

The people assembled will not like the fact that the ladies spoke against a good talent. Jhanak will use this opportunity and space to put forth her mind. She will tell all that she is grateful for coming this far. She will converse in proper English, thus showing all that she is well-educated and learned and not just a maid, as told by Srishti. She will also introduce to the world that she is the daughter of a dancer and that she is proud of her art which she has got from her mother.

Jhanak Ep 121 20th March Written Episode Update

Srishti and Arshi planned to expose the truth that Jhanak was a maid at the event, thus belittle her.

Will Jhanak’s speech make all the difference in her confidence?

