Jubilee Talkies Serial Twist: Shivangi determined to meet Ayaan; enters his house

Jubilee Talkies Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat the newly launched Sony TV television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen Shivangi’s (Khushi Dubey) determination to meet Ayaan Grover (Abhishek Bajaj) and talk to him about Sangam Cinema. She has met Ayaan in many opportunities as we know, but has not been able to tell him about the help she needs. Now that Ayaan is angry at her, he has thrown her out of the job. But this has not lessened the determination in Shivangi.

The upcoming episode will see Shivangi dress up in the disguise of a cleaner and enter the Grover house. She will wait for an opportunity to meet Ayaan. She will spot Ayaan working out and will be admiring him from a far distance.

As we know, it was Shivangi who told Tara about AG’s date with his girlfriend Ira. Tara had gone to the place and had dragged AG from his special date with Ira. AG took revenge on Shivangi by removing her from work.

Will Shivangi get to meet AG?

Jubilee Talkies Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat promises to defy expectations with its captivating portrayal of love, drama, and intrigue, putting the spotlight on an unexpected love story of an influential superstar, Ayaan Grover, and a smalltown theatre owner, Shivangi Sawant, whose worlds collide in a whirlwind romance. Abhishek Bajaj plays the Superstar Ayaan Grover while Khushi Dubey is the ordinary girl with big dreams, Shivangi.