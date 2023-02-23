Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Jordan feels sorry for locking up Jahaan. On the other hand, Elahi who is locked up with Jahaan in the music room starts panicking.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s family discovers Husna’s trick to distract them, and they rush to the college to rescue Elahi. In an attempt to open the door of the music room, Elahi cuts her hand. Jahaan rushes to her and ties her hand with his handkerchief.

Now, in the coming episode, Jahaan finds the door of the music room opened and he happily leaves. Seeing Jahaan sitting in the canteen, Elahi offers a ‘parantha’ to him which he refuses to take. Later, a heated argument takes place in the canteen between Jordan, Jahaan, and Elahi and Elahi vows to maintain distance from Jahaan. After some time, Elahi is called to the Principal’s room to inquire about the incident when she was locked up in the music room.

Will her encounter with Jahaan get exposed?

