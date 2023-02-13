Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has kickstarted with the dreams of Jahan (Ankit Gupta), Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jordan (Gautam Vig) being shown to the viewers. All three of them have the common aspiration of making it big in music. However, the goals for which they are achieving it are different.

Elahi (Neha Rana) will be introduced to be a very fun-loving, smart girl who respects her father a lot. She has seen her father facing dejection and sorrow, and getting into alcohol after his promising musical career got ruined. Elahi’s mother had walked out of the house to fulfil her ambitions of being a big singer.

The coming episode will see Elahi not being given permission of singing by her Biji. However, her silent admirer and motivator will be her father. Both the father and daughter will aspire that Elahi becomes a very popular singer one day. Elahi will want to trace to the roots of music and get her mother back home one day.

What are the struggles that Elahi will face?

